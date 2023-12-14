Players and coaches remember Jacksonville State coach Bill Burgess

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville and Alabama sports community are mourning the loss of beloved Jacksonville state coach Bill Burgess.

Hall of fame coach Bill Burgess passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 82. Burgess coached the Gamecocks for 12 seasons from 1985-96. After building JSU into a top Division II program, Coach Burgess was inducted into the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame. Jacksonville State named its football field after a man with the tough exterior, but a gentle soul at heart.

Some former players and fellow coaches called Burgess a friend, and others called him a father figure, with everyone agreeing he’ll be missed.

“I was telling Rick, Greg and Angie and all don’t expect it to be soon because he’s going to fight until he can’t. We got to tell him we loved him and just tell him to turn loose and let it happen. He was a good man, not just a good coach but a good man,” said former offensive coordinator Charlie Meniscalo.

“The best thing about him, was he was not afraid to show you as though as he seemed how much he loved you and how much he loved his kids. He was so proud of his kids, he was proud of his football players and his assistant coaches and as you’ll see over the next few days, you’ll see a lot of things and a lot of people remembering him and the legacy he left for me,” said former coach and player Joe Billingsley.

Coach Burgess touched many who knew him and played for him. With love and respect from the Jacksonville community, Coach Burgess will always be remembered as a good man who loved his players and his family.

