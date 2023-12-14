Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center

Wiregrass Gives Back
One person dead after car falls off parking deck at Grandview
By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

