One killed in Ashford wreck involving ambulance

By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon that involved an emergency response vehicle.

That woman, 63-year-old Velma Bullard of Gordon, was travelling near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Houston County Road 55 in Ashford when her vehicle was struck by a Cottonwood Rescue Ambulance.

Bullard was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additional information about the accident is not being made available at this time.

The accident is being investigated by the Ashford Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

