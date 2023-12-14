News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of December 14, 2023
- Holiday events in the Wiregrass
- Alabama Dance Works Presents: Elf Academy!
- Studio Class: After School Art Making
- Wild Honey Coffee Grand Opening in Ozark Alabama
- Wiregrass Angel House Santa Run 5k and Kids’ Fun Run
