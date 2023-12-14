Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder
The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.
Eufaula man dead after two-vehicle crash
One dead in Henry County fire

Latest News

Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts Gift Card Tree fundraiser
Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts Gift Card Tree fundraiser
Coffee County Family Services Center hosts annual bike drive
Coffee County Family Services Center hosts annual bike drive
An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
The organization is starting the new year with a fresh perspective and a lot of excitement for...
Significant changes coming to the Fostering Hope ministry