Longtime Lifesouth worker dedicates 9 years to saving Wiregrass lives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Lifesouth worker has dedicated years to the organization saving countless lives.

Tara Littlefield personally knows that one blood donation can be the difference between life and death.

“I went into the hospital for a simple procedure,” said Littlefield, “and of course you sign the waiver that says if something were to happen what would you want done.”

With her background in nursing, Littlefield signed that paper, knowing she would rather be safe than sorry if she needed blood on the operating table.

She never expected one signature to save her life.

“I had an ovarian tumor the size of a volleyball it hemorrhaged on the table and spilled out and I lost two units of blood about as fast as you possibly can.” Littlefield continued, “And when I woke up hanging there over my head was a bag of blood and platelets.”

When Littlefield’s nursing career came to an end it was her near-death experience that showed her the path to her new journey at Lifesouth.

She worked from the bottom as a phlebotomist to the mobile team supervisor.

Nine years of dedication to saving lives across the Wiregrass.

Littlefield organizes where the big mobile blood donation bus ends up in the wiregrass- to get people on board with donating.

“We call chair-people and communities, businesses, and ask them, beg them sometimes, to let us park our bus with them for the day,” said Littlefield.

Littlefield said that each bag of blood she works with reminds her of the donation someone selflessly gave for her to be here today.

“I’m here standing in front of you taking care of you because someone gave,” said Littlefield, “it’s the ultimate form of it humbles you and you want to do good for other people.”

