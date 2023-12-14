How 30 minutes helped save this woman’s life

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rebecca Hughes was in high school when she began working at LifeSouth. She recruited her sister --- Natalee Jones --- to donate blood one day and it is a commitment she continued for years.

“Anytime she has needed it, I have come propped my arm up for it. let her get whatever she needed,” said Jones.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. That staggering statistic is one reason Jones continued to donate up until 2019.

That July – she was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

One month later, her mother-in-law found her passed out on the bathroom floor from major blood loss.

In the emergency room, ones received a gift that saved her life, one that she’d been giving to others for decades.

She was able to get two pints of blood a generous LifeSouth blood donor.

The donor helped Jones in that moment and helped her gain the strength to fight cancer.

Four years later – she is cancer-free and often reflects on the moment a stranger saved her life.

“It is so heartening to feel someone just casually came in off the street to give blood to help a life that they didn’t even know,” said Jones. “You never know if you’re going to need it in return of if someone close to you is going to need it.”

In this case -- a mom, a wife, and a sister.

It only takes 30 minutes or less to give blood that might save someone’s life.

You can join Jones and others by donating today.

