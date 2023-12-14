Group turns up heat on library’s sex books

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those opposed to specific books on public library shelves jammed a meeting room on Wednesday, hoping to get those books removed.

“We have the right as citizens to protect the common values that I think a majority of us hold,” said Dr. Paul Thompson, a Dothan pastor who spoke for the group.

He told Dothan-Houston County Library System board members he opposes explicit content.

“I think you’ll agree with me promoting and encouraging sexual activity among children is harmful, not helpful,” he said as those in the audience nodded their approval.

Thompson, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, cited one book that provides a guide to oral and anal sex and how to solicit strangers online for sex.

“One of the books I mentioned today is the most banned books in (libraries),” he told News4.

The board did not respond to Thompson, saying discussing books was not part of Wednesday’s agenda.

However, the library system executive director discussed the matter in an August News4 interview.

“We do not have sexually explicit material in the children’s collection,” Chris Warren said. “We make very careful, very informed decisions about what is developmentally appropriate, what themes are important, and all of that to make sure we are serving the community the best we can.”

Thompson points out that other libraries have banned books with sexual content.

He said some materials in Dothan could violate pornography laws.

