Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Group turns up heat on library’s sex books

Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Paul Thompson says citizens have the right and duty to protect common values.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those opposed to specific books on public library shelves jammed a meeting room on Wednesday, hoping to get those books removed.

“We have the right as citizens to protect the common values that I think a majority of us hold,” said Dr. Paul Thompson, a Dothan pastor who spoke for the group.

He told Dothan-Houston County Library System board members he opposes explicit content.

“I think you’ll agree with me promoting and encouraging sexual activity among children is harmful, not helpful,” he said as those in the audience nodded their approval.

Thompson, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, cited one book that provides a guide to oral and anal sex and how to solicit strangers online for sex.

“One of the books I mentioned today is the most banned books in (libraries),” he told News4.

The board did not respond to Thompson, saying discussing books was not part of Wednesday’s agenda.

However, the library system executive director discussed the matter in an August News4 interview.

“We do not have sexually explicit material in the children’s collection,” Chris Warren said. “We make very careful, very informed decisions about what is developmentally appropriate, what themes are important, and all of that to make sure we are serving the community the best we can.”

Thompson points out that other libraries have banned books with sexual content.

He said some materials in Dothan could violate pornography laws.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder
The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.
Eufaula man dead after two-vehicle crash
One dead in Henry County fire

Latest News

Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Paul Thompson says citizens have the right and duty to...
Renewed criticism of sexually explicit books in public libraries
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Miracle on Foster 2023
2023 Miracle on Foster Food Drive raises over 190,000 pounds of food
The 2023 On the Air Holiday Blood Drive is happening Thursday, December 14.
Join #TeamWTVY for the 16th annual On the Air Blood Drive
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi