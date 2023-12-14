Families of Alabama inmates confront lawmakers over prison conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Conditions inside Alabama’s prisons were the focus of a protest outside the state Capitol Wednesday. Families of current and former inmates shared their stories and concerns with state lawmakers on the conditions inside state prisons.

Lawmakers overseeing the construction of Alabama’s new prison met to hear their concerns. There was no update on the construction of the state’s new prison. The meeting was focused on giving the public a chance to share their thoughts on the conditions of the prison system.

One of those protesting was Rebecca Crafton, who said her son was attacked with a pipe by another inmate.

“Some days are good. Some days are bad. I really don’t know. They’re still not letting us see him,” said Crafton.

Her story isn’t unique, and their family is lucky her son survived. Carla Crawford with Alabama Appleseed said “mortality in ADOC is five times the national average.”

Dozens of families shared stories about life behind bars with lawmakers on the legislative prison oversight committee. Families and journalists say they are uninformed when inmates die.

“At the very least, this agency should be forced to develop a protocol to inform family members about the deaths of their loved ones in a timely way and the next steps after that instead of being met with silence or hostility,” said journalist Beth Shelburne.

Families blame many of these issues on laws recently passed by lawmakers and an executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey that changed Alabama’s “good time” law.

“The people that I voted for are not helping me. I don’t even want to vote again,” said Carlton.

Another thing brought up during the meeting was the newly filed federal lawsuit accusing the Alabama Department of Corrections of modern day slavery for denying parole to incarcerated people to use those inmates for free labor.

“We have over 260 deaths this year and last year. We keep outpacing ourselves in violence and cruelty, and this lawsuit will seek to end the profit motive that drives this prison system,” said Lauren Faraino, a lawyer with the case.

Lawmakers told the public that they couldn’t fix anything immediately, but their long-term solution is to build a new specialized men’s prison and close three others.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.