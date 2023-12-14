Eufaula native overcomes waves of adversity to graduate from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a story of resiliency and overcoming as a University of Alabama student and Air Force reserve medic earns her degree. After losing loved ones and serving on the front lines during COVID, Ursula Lindsey has an incredible story of survival.

Ursula Lindsey is 24 years old and a warrior in more ways than one. She has walked a tough road to reach this far. On Saturday, Lindsey will receive her undergraduate degree in Human Environmental Sciences.

“The biggest character change I’ve noticed about myself is resilience,” said Lindsey.

Born out of very difficult circumstances starting her freshman year in college, her mom suffered two brain aneurysms and then her boyfriend died along with a close relative.

“And that was a hard one I had to overcome as well,” she said.

And the hits just kept coming. Several military deployments, including being on the frontlines of the COVID fight at hospitals in St. Louis. Lindsey is an Air Force Reserve Medic.

“It seemed like every semester someone was passing, someone was ill and I kinda used school to get me through it honestly,” Lindsey said.

And somehow through it all, Lindsey worked four jobs through college and it was just this year when Lindsey enjoyed her very first homecoming game at Bryant-Denny.

“This is my first one and I was excited to be there. I cannot even describe to you the feeling that it was,” said Lindsey.

Talk about getting some hard knocks in life so early and so often. What Lindsey didn’t realize at the time, but she does now, she says it was in the crucible when her greatest gifts were born - perseverance, grit and courage, all with a smile.

“Honestly, there were things that had to be done and I just had to do it. It was more so that rather than focusing on what had to get done, you just had to do it,” said Lindsey.

A first generation college graduate in her family, Lindsey heads into life battle-tested - that’s refined her character and she overcame it all, one step at at time.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Lindsey.

Ursula Lindsey says her most powerful moment will come this weekend when her mom will be there to watch her graduate. After graduation on Saturday, Lindsey says she intends to take a semester off and rest before returning to school get a master’s degree.

