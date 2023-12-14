Dothan Leisure Services allowing kid drop off for Christmas push

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Still haven’t been able to finish some holiday shopping before Santa Claus comes to town? Luckily for you, Dothan Leisure Services has you covered.

The organization is hosting a Holiday Drop & Shop event on Saturday, December 16.

For just $20 per child, parents can have their kid come to the Westgate Recreation Center and participate in arts & crafts, swimming and other activities from noon to 5 p.m, while they shop or wrap up those Christmas presents.

“With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a mad dash to the end to get those gifts in,” said Sophie Skipper, the assistant recreation program director. “This is a great resource for you to drop your children off, have that safe, warm and welcoming environment for them to interact with one another while you’re doing that shopping around town.”

Kids must be pre-registered to come to the Drop and Shop. Parents can register their kids on the Dothan Leisure Services Registration tab under After School Programs.

