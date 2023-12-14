Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan City Schools’ 2022-2023 report card released

Dothan City Schools
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Education released the Alabama State Report Card on Thursday, December 14 containing a letter grade for schools and school systems across the state for the 2022-2023 school year, including Dothan City Schools (DCS).

Dothan City Schools received a “B,” which reflects several different factors including academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, as well as graduation rates and college and career readiness (for high schools).

On top of the over all grade, 3 elementary schools have increased their individual school grades:

Kelly Springs Elementary and Selma Street Elementary improved their letter grade from a C to an B and Highlands Elementary School attained an A grade with a 4 point increase.

“We are very proud of the work of our DCS Principals, administrators, teachers and staff for their continued hard work to raise the academic growth and achievement of all Dothan City School students. Through an investment in our people and professional development, we have created a systematic approach to meeting the needs of our students and how we can continue to improve our schools,” says Dothan City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dennis Coe. “While we recognize we are moving in the right direction, there is still much work to be done. We encourage our community to view this report as a way to assist and become more involved in Dothan City Schools. Parents can simply help our report card grade by ensuring their children attend school every day.”

They encourage parents and others to explore the school system’s five-year Strategic Plan and the Alabama State Report Card. These resources provide multi-year, detailed information about the schools and allows parents to compare DCS schools to others throughout the state using a wide range of measures. This information can be found at:

Although it is important to understand a letter grade is a snapshot of how a school is performing, it does show specific areas in which they are doing well, as well as areas in which they need to improve.

DCS also hopes people will view this report as a way to assist and become more involved in Dothan City Schools. They want parents and students to help them raise the grades together for all schools and the system by taking a community approach to the mission of educating children. Together everyone can strive for excellence in all areas of education.

