Coffee County Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Gift Card Tree fundraiser

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is looking to make a difference in someone’s life this holiday season. The organization is gearing up to host their annual Gift Card Tree fundraiser.

The decorative tree is trimmed with over 700 dollars worth of gift cards to locally-owned businesses and some big corporations.

The nonprofit is known for its work in helping build a house from the ground up for someone in need of affordable housing, using funds from grants and donations made from the community.

Executive Director of Coffee County Habitat for Humanity Lawanda Grill says she is thankful for everyone and is feeling grateful for being able to give back.

“We are just very grateful for Coffee County and the people in Coffee County. They have just made this into a great organization to be a part of. We have a great passion for helping people and seeing people have affordable homes, decent homes, that their children can grow up in,” Grill said.

Tickets for the event are $10, and can be purchased at the White Oak Ale House or by reaching out to them directly.

The drawing will be held on Thursday, December 21 at 5 p.m. at White Oak Ale House, located at 1109 Boll Weevil Cir #9 in Enterprise.

