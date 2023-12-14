Coffee County Family Services Center hosting annual bike drive

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County Family Services Center is a nonprofit organization known for helping families and children get back on their feet. It sees more than 15,000 people in a year who need food or guidance in life.

“We work with families of all sorts. The main thing we do is help parents be better parents, we help families be more stable,” said executive director Judy Crowley. “We find resources they need so that the kids can grow up in a great place, without abuse, food on the table, and so they can succeed in school.”

The center has on-site professionals for case-by-case situations. The main goal is to help anyone who walks through that door walk out a better version of themselves.

“We have been in business for twenty-five years. We have wonderful families who have stuck with us as volunteers who used to be our clients. Just being around wonderful families who have succeeded and did wonderful things for our kids,” Crowley said.

To get more into the holiday spirit, the center has signed up 1,000 children from Coffee County for assistance during Christmas. To help conquer most of this goal, the organization is having its annual bike drive to distribute to children in the area.

“Not every kid that we see needs a bicycle, but many of them do. So we asked the community for help. We think bikes are important. We think kids need bikes not just for exercise, but for independence and coordination. And every adult I know has a bike story,” Crowley said.

Crowley said she is fulfilling her passion by helping those in need and could not have made this happen by herself.

“We don’t do this alone. Our little nine people can’t do it alone. Our board can’t just do it with us. The whole community is working, to make sure kids have what they need,” Crowley said.

Coffee County Family Services Center hopes to reach its goal of 400 bikes and will distribute them out on December 22 starting at 07:30 a.m.

If you would like to donate to the Coffee County Family Services Center, you can contact them by phone at (334) 393-8538 or stop by their building at 208 West Brunson Street in Enterprise.

