Bright Athletes: Astyn Grimes

Grimes has taken the leadership role by force, and his dedication to the city of Blakely is not going unnoticed.
By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - When it comes to a community event in the city of Blakely, you might as well sign up Astyn Grimes. He has taken the leadership role on his football and baseball team by force, while allowing it to also show through giving back.

Grimes is a Junior Marshal, a group known for having top five GPAs, he’s part of BETA, and the Samaritans Purse. On Fridays, he spends time reading to elementary school students that look up to him.

“He’s an outstanding kid, an outstanding role model, hard working kid. He comes to work looking to get better everyday. That’s what I love about him”, said Coach Dion Bryant

Grimes wants to be a CPA following high school, but while he continues to suit up in Bobcat gear he will devote his time to being the best at whatever he does.

