Bright Athletes: Astyn Grimes

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - When it comes to a community event in the city of Blakely, you might as well sign up Astyn Grimes. He has taken the leadership role on his football and baseball team by force, while allowing it to also show through giving back.

Grimes is a Junior Marshal, a group known for having top five GPAs, he’s part of BETA, and the Samaritans Purse. On Fridays, he spends time reading to elementary school students that look up to him.

“He’s an outstanding kid, an outstanding role model, hard working kid. He comes to work looking to get better everyday. That’s what I love about him”, said Coach Dion Bryant

Grimes wants to be a CPA following high school, but while he continues to suit up in Bobcat gear he will devote his time to being the best at whatever he does.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.