ARCH working with Coffee County Service Agencies to prepare for homeless count

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County is preparing now for an annual count of the number of homeless in the area.

A national group estimated that 3,400 Alabamians are homeless on a given night.

Felicia Jackson, the executive director of the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, believes this is not the full story.

The state agency she works for, also known as ARCH, is doing a point-in-time count in January.

With the help of area service agencies, they’re preparing now by spreading the word and setting up a phone line for those in need.

“This is a homeless count of community members who are without housing, who are on the streets, in places not meant for human habitation, and who need permanent housing. We want to make sure that we have the data,” Jackson said, to report those numbers to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to then determine what resources are needed in Coffee County.

If you or someone you know in Coffee County needs help with finding a place to stay, call 334-475-6985.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.