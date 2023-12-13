Quiet Days Continue

SYNOPSIS – Little will change in our weather pattern through Friday with some passing cloudiness as lows dip into the lower 40s and highs reach the lower 60s. We’re tracking rain chances for the weekend as a potent area of low pressure forms in the Gulf of Mexico. At this point, there’s at least some chance for showers to clip the area at some point from later Saturday into Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 63°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 40°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 64° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

SUN: Early showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 61° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 62° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Gale Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 25-35 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

