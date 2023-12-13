Wiregrass Gives Back
Policy reminder ahead of Dothan Hoops Classic

There will be a strict clear bag policy for general admission and VIP guests, and no child under 17 will be allowed without adult supervision.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- We are just two weeks away from the annual Dothan Hoops Classic.

The City of Dothan has an updated list of policies that are followed at the Dothan Civic Center.

Those policies are:

  • Clear bags only. No Purses, large wallets, or backpacks
  • No guns, firearms, or weapons of any kind
  • All attendees under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult 19 years of age or older. Unattended kids will not be allowed entry
  • No outside food or drinks
  • No re-entry
  • No smoking or vaping

“These policies are in place just to make sure that this tournament stays the fine family friendly event that it always has been,” Dothan Leisure Services assistant director Tyson Carter said. “It’s really the thing to do in Dothan every year after Christmas and we want to keep it that way.”

Ashford and Charles Henderson will start the Hoops Classic action. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. on December 26.

