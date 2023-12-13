Policy reminder ahead of Dothan Hoops Classic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- We are just two weeks away from the annual Dothan Hoops Classic.

The City of Dothan has an updated list of policies that are followed at the Dothan Civic Center.

Those policies are:

Clear bags only. No Purses, large wallets, or backpacks

No guns, firearms, or weapons of any kind

All attendees under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult 19 years of age or older. Unattended kids will not be allowed entry

No outside food or drinks

No re-entry

No smoking or vaping

“These policies are in place just to make sure that this tournament stays the fine family friendly event that it always has been,” Dothan Leisure Services assistant director Tyson Carter said. “It’s really the thing to do in Dothan every year after Christmas and we want to keep it that way.”

Ashford and Charles Henderson will start the Hoops Classic action. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. on December 26.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.