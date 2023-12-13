Ozark City Schools announces phase one of Matthews Field upgrades

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Eagles fans can expect some fresh new aspects to Matthews Field.

The Ozark City School Board announced the first phase of upgrades for the Carroll High School football stadium, consisting of LED lights, an upgraded sound system and a new scoreboard.

Superintendent Reeivice Girtman says the first phase is expected to cost around $700,000 and be completed by next football season.

“The lighting is going to be a much needed improvement,” said Girtman. “Not just the regular LEDs but when you can add the enhancement of all the colors and the sound increases the experience for everyone and makes it more enjoyable.”

Other upgrades upcoming include the playing surface and the track around the field.

