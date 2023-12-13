New York courthouse where Trump is on trial evacuated as firefighters arrive

Wiregrass Gives Back
Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day.

About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over Trump’s trial on the building’s fourth floor for the past 10 weeks. The evacuees were permitted to return to the building shortly after firefighters entered.

Fire and police officials didn’t immediately have information on what prompted the evacuation.

A court spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.

