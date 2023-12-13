Wiregrass Gives Back
Miracle on Foster food drive 2023 results

Miracle on Foster 2023
Miracle on Foster 2023(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The most wonderful time of the year for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank has paid off in a big way to help those in need this holiday season.

The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in and thanks to local donations over 140,000 meals will be able to be distributed.

Below are the total numbers collected across the area and how those donations will be used to benefit the community.

Monetary Donations: $16,593.27 equaling 184,370 pounds of food

Retail Donations: 5,334 pounds

5,334 plus 184,370 total pounds of food collected

In all, the 189,704 pounds of food will create 148,206 meals for people in need in the Wiregrass area.

Members of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank are overjoyed with the outcome of this year’s drive and the positive feedback it has received across the area.

“Everywhere I go I have been getting wonderful comments about Miracle on Foster Street and the commitment WTVY has to the Food Bank and helping the Wiregrass. Merry Christmas!”

David Hanks, CEO, Wiregrass Area Food Bank

The WTVY team would like to thank everyone that participated in the food drive this year. Every little bit counts to go towards making a difference in someone’s life during the holiday season.

