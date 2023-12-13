Join #TeamWTVY for the 16th annual On the Air Blood Drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The time of year has arrived once again for healthy competition all with the goal of giving the gift of blood this holiday season.

The 2023 On the Air Holiday Blood Drive is happening Thursday, December 14. This will be the 16th annual version of the event in association with LifeSouth Community Blood Center.

For a third straight year, WTVY News4 will compete to bring in the most donations from our viewers and listeners with our friends at 99.7 WOOF-FM.

This will be the first edition of the On The Air Blood Drive taking place at the new LifeSouth Donor Center building at 1165 Commons Drive in Dothan, which will be taking donations for the blood drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a Mobile Donor Center set up next to the McDonalds in Enterprise (652 Boll Weevil Circle), and donations will be taken there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As in previous years, anyone that donates blood will receive a $20 eGift card and a Holiday Blood Donor t-shirt.

100% of all blood donations made at the On The Air Blood Drive will stay right here in the Wiregrass.

WTVY News4 will be LIVE on location at the blood drive throughout the day, including a special Live at Lunch broadcast live from the LifeSouth Donor Center in Dothan. Our crew is looking forward to meeting those who make their way out to support our annual cause to give back this holiday season!

Make sure again to join us Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the LifeSouth Donor Center in Dothan and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LifeSouth Mobile Donor Center, and make sure when you donate to tell the great folks at LifeSouth that you are #TeamWTVY.

