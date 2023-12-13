Wiregrass Gives Back
Identity revealed of possible murder victim

Sheriff Donald Valenza believes he has a murder on his hands.
By Ty Storey and Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.

The victim, 70-year-old Durwood Ard of the Bay Springs community, was discovered by a family member in the home located along U.S. 84, west of Dothan.

The case is still being treated as a murder investigation at this time, and no updates have been provided on a suspect in the case.

