Federal suit accuses Alabama of ‘modern day slavery’ for inmate labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A newly-filed federal lawsuit is taking aim at the State of Alabama, accusing it of denying parole to incarcerated people in order to use those inmates for free labor. The plaintiffs say the practice equates to “modern day slavery.”

The plaintiffs’ 126-page filing names several state agencies, as well as city governments including those in Montgomery and Troy, as well as a number of private businesses.

The lawsuit claims the state, and by extension, cities and even private businesses, stand to gain financially from the labor of Alabama Department of Corrections inmates. The plaintiffs contend that in 2023 alone Alabama will use its inmate population to obtain an economic benefit of more than $450 million.

”Since 2018, they have grown this forced labor system by replacing evidence-based parole decision making with a highly discriminatory parole system that favors white people over Black people for release at a rate of two to one,” said Janet Herold, Legal Director of Justice Catalyst Law. “The suit we filed alleges this forced labor scheme violates the U.S. Constitution, the Alabama Constitution, and a host of federal laws.”

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, the Alabama Department of Corrections, and Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has not publicly commented on the suit.

