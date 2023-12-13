Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins retires after 24 years

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula’s Chief of Police, Steve Watkins, is retiring after 24 years on the force, effective December 31, 2023.

Watkins began his Law Enforcement career in 1994. However, his career with Eufaula began in January of 2000, serving as a Patrol Officer.

In October 2015, Watkins became Chief of Police. Watkins explains his career as adventurous, challenging, exhilarating, and at times tragic.

Watkins gives special thanks to his family, friends, city council, the police department, and the citizens of Eufaula for supporting him throughout the years.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins retires after 24 years
Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins retires after 24 years(Source: Eufaula Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder
The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.
Eufaula man dead after two-vehicle crash
One dead in Henry County fire

Latest News

Coffee County Family Services Center hosts annual bike drive
Coffee County Family Services Center hosting annual bike drive
Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts Gift Card Tree fundraiser
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Gift Card Tree fundraiser
Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts Gift Card Tree fundraiser
Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts Gift Card Tree fundraiser
Coffee County Family Services Center hosts annual bike drive
Coffee County Family Services Center hosts annual bike drive
The organization is starting the new year with a fresh perspective and a lot of excitement for...
Significant changes coming to the Fostering Hope ministry