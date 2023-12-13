Wiregrass Gives Back
Dry For Now As We Eye Weekend Rain Chances

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tranquil weather continues for the coming days with some passing cloudiness and highs in the lower to middle 60s. We’re tracking the potential for some rain to move across the Wiregrass this weekend as a complex scenario unfolds. An area of low pressure will form in the Gulf of Mexico and move northeastward, which will provide parts of the Southeast with a wet and windy weekend.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 37°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Passing cloudiness. High near 63°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 64° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 62° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 51° High: 61° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 64° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

