Confirmed Tornado From Sunday, December 10th

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Holmes County on Sunday morning.

The tornado has a preliminary rating of EF1 which is based on the type of damage done. The maximum winds during the tornado were estimated to be about 95 miles per hour, and the storm covered three miles in just seven minutes. This gave very little time to take cover while the tornado was whipping through the county at a forward speed of 25 miles per hour.

EF1 Tornado Holmes County (WTVY)

Fortunately, the tornado crossed through mostly rural areas and there hasn’t been evidence of destroyed structures or homes. These brief tornadoes are not unusual in the Wiregrass, especially during the colder months. This occurs when a line of storms (usually associated with a cold front) forms with enough shear to produce brief areas of rotation. Shear is the turning of the wind direction as you go up into the atmosphere, and there’s also speed shear which results from changes of wind speed with altitude. The tornado in Holmes County was very brief and destroyed several trees before lifting back into the air.

Tornado Damage In Holmes County (WTVY)

There was also a tornado that touched down in Barbour County near Clopton, and tracked into Henry County. This tornado has a preliminary rating of EF0.

The more damaging storms remained far north of the Wiregrass this past weekend. Saturday ended with several strong tornadoes having spawned around the Nashville, TN area, exhibiting estimated winds between 120-150 mph and claiming the lives of at least 6 people.

Recorded tracks of tornadoes that spawned in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 (NWS Nashville)

Our weather will remain quiet for several days before the next potential storm system for the third weekend of December.

