Comfortable Afternoons Continue

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The mornings are gradually getting a little more manageable, and the afternoons are turning fairly comfortable under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the rest of this week. The weekend could feature some rain chances, but questions on the exact track of an area of low pressure through the Gulf of Mexico still has much of that forecast up in the air. Sunny skies return as temperatures remain just below seasonable values into early next week.

GEMINIDS METEOR SHOWER – The Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight, and it is usually one of the best meteor showers of the year. Up to 120 meteors per hour are possible. The meteor shower starts as early as 9 PM, but the best viewing time is between midnight and 2 AM. Some scattered clouds may interfere with our view of it at times, but you should be able to see enough breaks in the clouds to see a few shooting stars. Look generally toward the north and the northeast.

TODAY – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 63°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear with primarily high clouds. Low near 43°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 63°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 64°

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 52° High: 61° 30%

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 45° High: 62°

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 40° High: 62°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until Thursday afternoon.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

