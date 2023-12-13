Wiregrass Gives Back
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after...
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft.

Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder made 40 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season, easily the best of his college career. He didn't indicate if he would play in Auburn's Music City Bowl game against Maryland on Dec. 30.

Harris transferred from Kansas after the 2020 season. He had 11 sacks and 23 1/2 tackles for loss in 37 games with the Tigers, making 97 tackles.

His younger brother, Pike Road (Alabama) High School defensive lineman Malik Blocton, has already signed to play for Auburn next season.

