Appeals court backs ruling that 14-year-old suspected killer be tried as adult

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An appeals court last Friday upheld a ruling that moved a 14-year-old boy’s murder case from juvenile court.

Vincent Oliver, Jr., now 15, faces Capital charges he brutally shot two women in November 2022.

Several months later, Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford revoked Oliver’s juvenile status, ruling he must stand trial as an adult.

Oliver’s attorneys appealed that decision to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, which upheld Binford’s ruling on Friday.

Additional details were unavailable because the appeals court, despite Binford’s ruling, considered the appeal a juvenile case.

Oliver is identified only with his initials “V.O., Jr.” in the decisions docket.

A Houston County Grand Jury indicted him on the two murder charges in October, but prosecutors tossed them out because of the pending appeal.

“Nothing is wrong with this case, but we want to act cautiously,” Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Amason told News4 in early November.

With the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling, his cases will return to grand jurors, who will almost certainly reindict him.

Despite facing Capital Murder charges, Oliver cannot receive a death sentence due to his age.

Had Binford not certified him as an adult, he would have been released before turning 21.

