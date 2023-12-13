Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama State Troopers deliver teddy bears to children in the hospital

State Troopers deliver presents to hospitalized children
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama State Troopers spent Tuesday morning at DCH Regional Medical Center delivering smiles to the hospital’s youngest patients.

It’s a tradition that dates back decades to the late 80s or early 90s according to Lt. David Steward, of visiting children receiving care and giving them a gift. It happens each year just before Christmas.

Troopers will present some for the youngest patients in a hospital with a teddy bear that can comfort them when they’re feeling down emotionally and physically.

WBRC caught up with a group of state troopers during that delivery this year.

They gave teddy bears to several children in the hospital.

Alabama State Troopers recently delivered teddy bears to children at DCH Regional Medical...
Alabama State Troopers recently delivered teddy bears to children at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.(WBRC)

Troopers get donations throughout the year to buy the bears that they then give to kids to calm them at accident scenes or on days like this to comfort children in the hospitals for the holidays.

The first delivery this year was to five-year-old Honesty Easton.

“You know, they’re looking to the best time of the year and unfortunately, we’ve got some here in the hospital and not being able to enjoy the hospital.,” said Lt. Steward. “We love doing this every year. It’s part of our association’s annual event to try to put a smile on a kid’s face.”

The giveaway is happening statewide with Alabama State Troopers.

