Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama to face Georgia in 2024 regular season matchup

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaching against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL...
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaching against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Ahead of tonight’s SEC schedule release, it was announced that Alabama and Georgia will meet on the gridiron in the upcoming 2024 season.

The two SEC juggernauts will have their rematch of the 2023 SEC championship game a little earlier than expected. This marks the first time since 2015 that the two met prior to the SEC Championship game.

The last time these two met in the regular season, #13 Alabama took down #8 Georgia 38-10 in Athens, GA. The Tide leads the all-time series 43-26-4.

The game will take place in Tuscaloosa on September 28, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The game was announced on Good Morning America earlier this morning.

A full SEC schedule review on ESPN and the SEC Network will happen tonight at 6 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Appeals court backs ruling that 14-year-old suspected killer be tried as adult
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center
A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder