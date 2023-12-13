Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

2023 Miracle on Foster Food Drive raises over 190,000 pounds of food

Miracle on Foster 2023
Miracle on Foster 2023(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The most wonderful time of the year for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank has paid off in a big way to help those in need this holiday season.

The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in, with around 190,764 total pounds of food donated. Thanks to those food donations, as well as monetary donations given over the course of the event, 149,266 meals in total will be able to be distributed in the Wiregrass area.

6,394 pounds of food were donated in hand, with 2,979 pounds of that coming from our area schools as part of our school food drive, meaning our schools accounted for about 2,328 meals created by their work. Pike County Elementary School made up the most donations from our school food drive, with 900 pounds of food or roughly 704 meals donated by them. Other schools that participated included:

  • South Dale Middle School | 550 pounds of food | ~ 430 meals
  • Midland City Elementary School | 468 pounds of food | ~ 366 meals
  • Dale County High School | 351 pounds of food | ~ 275 meals
  • New Brockton Elementary School | 313 pounds of food | ~ 245 meals
  • Dothan City Schools Head Start | 237 pounds of food | ~ 186 meals
  • Pike CA3L | 160 pounds of food | ~ 125 meals

Retail donations from our food barrels accounted for 664 pounds of donations, or 519 meals, while a total of 2,751 pounds of food (around 2,150 meals) were donated during the drive through donation drop off in front of WTVY’s home at the Charles Woods Building on Foster Street.

This year’s Miracle on Foster Food Drive also received $16,593.27 in monetary donations, which is enough to purchase around 184,370 pounds of food, or 144,040 meals.

148,206 meals in total created by the food drive will go back to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, with another 828 meals going to the Heart of Alabama Food Bank courtesy of contributions made by Pike County Schools.

Members of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank are overjoyed with the outcome of this year’s drive and the positive feedback it has received across the area.

“Everywhere I go I have been getting wonderful comments about Miracle on Foster Street and the commitment WTVY has to the Food Bank and helping the Wiregrass. Merry Christmas!”

David Hanks, CEO, Wiregrass Area Food Bank

The WTVY team would like to thank everyone that participated in the food drive this year, and all of our area partners and schools who joined in to help out our mission. Every little bit counts to go towards making a difference in someone’s life during the holiday season.

The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in, with around 190,764 total pounds of food...
The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in, with around 190,764 total pounds of food donated. Thanks to those food donations, as well as monetary donations given over the course of the event, 149,266 meals in total will be able to be distributed in the Wiregrass area.(WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder
The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.
Eufaula man dead after two-vehicle crash
One dead in Henry County fire

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
The 2023 On the Air Holiday Blood Drive is happening Thursday, December 14.
Join #TeamWTVY for the 16th annual On the Air Blood Drive
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Talking On the Air Blood Drive
Talking On the Air Holiday Blood Drive