2023 Miracle on Foster Food Drive raises over 190,000 pounds of food

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The most wonderful time of the year for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank has paid off in a big way to help those in need this holiday season.

The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in, with around 190,764 total pounds of food donated. Thanks to those food donations, as well as monetary donations given over the course of the event, 149,266 meals in total will be able to be distributed in the Wiregrass area.

6,394 pounds of food were donated in hand, with 2,979 pounds of that coming from our area schools as part of our school food drive, meaning our schools accounted for about 2,328 meals created by their work. Pike County Elementary School made up the most donations from our school food drive, with 900 pounds of food or roughly 704 meals donated by them. Other schools that participated included:

South Dale Middle School | 550 pounds of food | ~ 430 meals

Midland City Elementary School | 468 pounds of food | ~ 366 meals

Dale County High School | 351 pounds of food | ~ 275 meals

New Brockton Elementary School | 313 pounds of food | ~ 245 meals

Dothan City Schools Head Start | 237 pounds of food | ~ 186 meals

Pike CA3L | 160 pounds of food | ~ 125 meals

Retail donations from our food barrels accounted for 664 pounds of donations, or 519 meals, while a total of 2,751 pounds of food (around 2,150 meals) were donated during the drive through donation drop off in front of WTVY’s home at the Charles Woods Building on Foster Street.

This year’s Miracle on Foster Food Drive also received $16,593.27 in monetary donations, which is enough to purchase around 184,370 pounds of food, or 144,040 meals.

148,206 meals in total created by the food drive will go back to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, with another 828 meals going to the Heart of Alabama Food Bank courtesy of contributions made by Pike County Schools.

Members of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank are overjoyed with the outcome of this year’s drive and the positive feedback it has received across the area.

“Everywhere I go I have been getting wonderful comments about Miracle on Foster Street and the commitment WTVY has to the Food Bank and helping the Wiregrass. Merry Christmas!”

The WTVY team would like to thank everyone that participated in the food drive this year, and all of our area partners and schools who joined in to help out our mission. Every little bit counts to go towards making a difference in someone’s life during the holiday season.

The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in, with around 190,764 total pounds of food donated. Thanks to those food donations, as well as monetary donations given over the course of the event, 149,266 meals in total will be able to be distributed in the Wiregrass area. (WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.