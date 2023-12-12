Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama
Fallen tree on house in the Birmingham area
Storms cause damage, knock out power in Alabama
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

The new ordinance will allow sales on New Years Eve and the 4th of July.
Samson council approves Sunday alcohol sales for holidays
A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach
A Houston County judge last month refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the city.
Court: City of Dothan wrongfully fired former employee
National Weather Service crews were in both counties on Monday, looking for damages from the...
Evidence found of an EF0 tornado in Henry and Barbour Counties