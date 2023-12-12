Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Civic Center file photo
This Dothan mess could shake up city hall
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged
Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Arthur Wilson (pictured) has been jailed on a...
Suspect indicted in murder of his Dothan roommate
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
The fire destroyed the mobile home in the Camp Springs community.
One dead in Henry County fire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with US aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse