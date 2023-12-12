Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Keith Shakur Helms, who police claim shot up a Dothan mall last year, was charged Monday with an unrelated murder.

Sources tell News4 that Helms is the suspected shooter of 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette on December 15, 2022, in a barrage of gunfire.

Police said Morrissette was in a barrage of gunfire outside Alexander Court Apartment, where another apparent attempt was made on his life one night earlier.

Helms, 21, has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the Wiregrass Commons Mall gunfire in October 2022.

Terrified shoppers hurried from the scene, and several stores briefly closed following those shootings that injured nobody.

Dothan police said an official release on Helms’s latest arrest is pending.

