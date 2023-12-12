Wiregrass Gives Back
Samson approves Sunday alcohol sales on certain holidays

The new ordinance will allow sales on New Years Eve and the 4th of July.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Samson city council has approved alcohol sales on Sunday, on one condition.

City leaders approved an ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol on Sunday on Independence Day and New Years Eve.

This ordinance will run through 2024, expiring January 1, 2025.

This New Years Eve falls on a Sunday this year.

“When we have the city wide elections, we feel like that should be left up to the citizens if they want to allow Sunday sales on a permanent basis,” said Samson Mayor Clay King. “In 2025, in the municipal election, it’ll be on the ballot for people to vote on.”

The ordinance is effective immediately.

