Quiet and Cool Week

SYNOPSIS – After another chilly start to the day, temperatures should rebound very nicely to some comfortable values by later this afternoon with plenty of sunshine sticking around. If you’re a fan of how the last couple of afternoons have wound up, you’ll love how the rest of the week plays out. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds each day with temperatures just below average for this time of year.

TODAY – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 61°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear with primarily high clouds. Low near 37°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 63°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 43° High: 62°

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 62°

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 62° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 63° 10%

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 47° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small craft use caution.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.