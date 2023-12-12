Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Quiet and Cool Week

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – After another chilly start to the day, temperatures should rebound very nicely to some comfortable values by later this afternoon with plenty of sunshine sticking around. If you’re a fan of how the last couple of afternoons have wound up, you’ll love how the rest of the week plays out. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds each day with temperatures just below average for this time of year.

TODAY – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 61°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear with primarily high clouds. Low near 37°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 63°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 43° High: 62°

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 62°

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 62° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 63° 10%

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 47° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small craft use caution.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Civic Center file photo
This Dothan mess could shake up city hall
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged
Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Arthur Wilson (pictured) has been jailed on a...
Suspect indicted in murder of his Dothan roommate
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

Color The Weather 12-12-23
Color The Weather 12-12-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Tuesday, December 12, 2023
NWS Tallahassee reported zero deaths or injuries.
NWS confirms Sunday EF-0 tornado in Henry, Barbour counties
National Weather Service crews were in both counties on Monday, looking for damages from the...
Evidence found of an EF0 tornado in Henry and Barbour Counties