Pet of the Week: Peaceful Pax

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Animal Shelter introduced News4 to Pax, the sleepy and snuggly feline for this week’s Pet of the Week.

Pax is a 3-year-old domestic long hair who’s favorite hobbies include napping, receiving pets, and having his long fur brushed.

Pax gets along with other pets and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Pax, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

