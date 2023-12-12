Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pet of the Week: Peaceful Pax

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Animal Shelter introduced News4 to Pax, the sleepy and snuggly feline for this week’s Pet of the Week.

Pax is a 3-year-old domestic long hair who’s favorite hobbies include napping, receiving pets, and having his long fur brushed.

Pax gets along with other pets and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Pax, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Civic Center file photo
This Dothan mess could shake up city hall
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged
One dead in Henry County fire
Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Arthur Wilson (pictured) has been jailed on a...
Suspect indicted in murder of his Dothan roommate

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Peaceful Pax
Pet of the Week: Peaceful Pax
Scott Williams talks about why giving back is important this time of year
Julie Gonzalez encourages others to take a moment to help others this season.
Julie Gonzalez with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank talks about her joy in feeding the Wiregrass
David Hanks talks with News4 about how the Wiregrass Area Food Bank provides numerous meals...
Talking with Wiregrass Area Food Bank CEO David Hanks