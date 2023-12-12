One dead in Henry County fire

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died Tuesday morning when a Henry County home burned.

Corner Derek Wright said forensics tests would confirm the victim’s identity.

The fire reported at 6:42 a.m. destroyed the mobile home in the Camp Springs community.

Its origin is unknown, though Wright noted that temperatures were near freezing.

No additional information was immediately available.

