One dead in Henry County fire

The home was destroyed, investigation is ongoing.
(Mgn)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died Tuesday morning when a Henry County home burned.

Corner Derek Wright said forensics tests would confirm the victim’s identity.

The fire reported at 6:42 a.m. destroyed the mobile home in the Camp Springs community.

Its origin is unknown, though Wright noted that temperatures were near freezing.

No additional information was immediately available.

