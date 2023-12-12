Wiregrass Gives Back
NWS confirms Sunday EF-0 tornado in Henry, Barbour counties

National Weather Service crews were in both counties on Monday, looking for damages from the Sunday morning storms.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service of Birmingham and Tallahassee have confirmed a EF-0 tornado that traveled through Henry and Barbour counties early Sunday morning.

According to the EF scale , EF-0 wind speeds max out at 85 miles per hour.

NWS Tallahassee reported the tornado to have traveled eight miles over 18 minutes, with maximum winds estimated at 75 miles per hour.

Fortunately, zero deaths or injuries have been reported.

