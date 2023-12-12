Eufaula man dead after two-vehicle crash

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.

According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at around 2:33 p.m. on U.S. 431, about two miles north of Eufaula city limits in Barbour County. A 2019 Toyota Corolla, driven by 30-year-old Israel Mendoza of Eufaula, struck a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by 38-year-old Athena Candic Richardson, also of Eufaula.

In total, the crash resulted in at least five injuries. Richardson and two passengers in the Outlander, an 18-year-old and a 5-year-old transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A passenger of the Corolla, 36-year-old Soriano Mendoza Cristino of Eufaula, was also taken to an area hospital. The driver, Mendoza, was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Additional information is available at this time, and the crash is still being investigated by the ALEA Highway Patrol Division.

