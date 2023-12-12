Dothan railroad crossing to close for repairs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A railroad crossing along Headland Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. on December 18 to 6 p.m. on December 20.

According to the Dothan Community Relations Office, the closure was scheduled by CSX Transportation for emergency repair after a defect was discovered inside the crossing’s surface.

The crossing is located on Headland Avenue between Webb Road and East Powell Street.

The Community Relations Office is asking drivers to exercise caution around the area and avoid the crossing if possible while the repairs take place.

