Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan railroad crossing to close for repairs

The crossing will be closed from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20.
The crossing will be closed from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20.(Lowell Rose)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A railroad crossing along Headland Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. on December 18 to 6 p.m. on December 20.

According to the Dothan Community Relations Office, the closure was scheduled by CSX Transportation for emergency repair after a defect was discovered inside the crossing’s surface.

The crossing is located on Headland Avenue between Webb Road and East Powell Street.

The Community Relations Office is asking drivers to exercise caution around the area and avoid the crossing if possible while the repairs take place.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Civic Center file photo
This Dothan mess could shake up city hall
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged
One dead in Henry County fire
Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Arthur Wilson (pictured) has been jailed on a...
Suspect indicted in murder of his Dothan roommate

Latest News

Sheriff Donald Valenza believes he has a murder on his hands.
Investigation into body found in Houston Co. home
News4's Beyla Walker takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
News4Now: What's Trending | 12/12/23
No one is in custody at this time and HCSO is still waiting to release the name of the victim.
Body found, Houston Co. Sheriff believes it is murder
George Andrews Lock and Dam at Columbia, AL.
After years, Alabama’s “Water War” with Georgia may end