Children visit “North Pole” despite weather obstacles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa Claus entertained 21 children from the Dothan area last weekend, making time for them despite his hectic December schedule.

“Ho, ho, ho and welcome,” Santa proclaimed as those visitors arrived at the “North Pole” Saturday morning.

Fly Me to the North Pole almost got scrubbed because of bad weather that grounded air service and the unavailability of Santa’s sleigh, which was full of gifts.

North Pole travel agents scrambled.

“Thank goodness Bay Limousine came to our rescue with ground transporation,” Wiregrass Angel House Executive Director said as she breathed a sigh of relief.

Fly Me to the North Pole (Wiregrass Angel House)

Angel House partnered with the Exchange Center to send 21 children to visit Santa’s fantasy homeland for four cheerful hours of fun, each receiving a special gift.

Wiregrass Angel House is a victim’s advocate group that assists families when violent crimes occur and provides compassionate guidance and helpful resources through lengthy court proceedings and beyond.

“This year, we have worked closely with 21 families who lost loved ones to homicide,” Linderman proudly said. “We have also provided free cleanup services for 19 families affected by suicide.”

Angel House goes beyond those official duties, staging entertaining events like “Fly Me To the North Pole, Children’s Fun Day, a golf tournament each April, and a Santa 5K Fun Run, with that event on Saturday.

“Our staff lives here, raises our families here, so we always want to be part of the community we love so dearly,” Linderman said.

