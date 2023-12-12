Wiregrass Gives Back
Body found; sheriff believes it’s murder

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said a family member discovered the body at a home along U.S. 84 west of Dothan.

“It is very early in this investigation so there is not a lot that we can release right now,” Valenza told News4.

Valenza said no suspect is in custody.

The release of the victim’s name is pending.

