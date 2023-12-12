Wiregrass Gives Back
Attorney General launches investigation into College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/CNN) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is investigating the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to find out why the undefeated Florida State University football team was kept out of the playoffs.

The Attorney General’s Antitrust Division is sending a Civil Investigative Demand to the committee for more information about its selection process.

“No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result,” Moody said. “The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws.”

The 2023 Florida State Seminoles went undefeated with a 13-0 record for the season and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee selected Michigan (13-0), Washington (13-0), Texas (12-1), and Alabama (12-1) to play in the playoffs.

Moody says the Seminoles are the first undefeated power-five team in 25 seasons to be left out of the playoffs for the national championship.

Speaking on ESPN on Dec. 3, College Football Playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan explained why FSU was left out of the top four.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” said Corrigan. “An incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team, right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team.”

The investigation will examine if the committee was involved in any misconduct or partiality in their decision to exclude FSU.

The demand seeks multiple communications from the committee, including:

  • All communication relating to deliberations to or from the SEC, ACC, NCAA, ESPN, Group of Five Conferences, Power Five conferences or any other person relating to the deliberations.
  • All documents relating to public statements to the deliberations, including media talking points and interview notes.
  • Documents relating to restrictions of the Conferences against having alternate playoff schedules.
  • Document showing compensation of members in 2023.
  • Documents sufficient to show all recusals of Committee members from deliberations.
  • The committee’s standards relating to ethics and conflicts of interest.

It will also try to identify all votes by members of the committee, identify people who had access to the votes and anyone present during the vote.

