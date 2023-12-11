Weather team surveys Henry, Barbour damage

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A team of weather experts was due in Southeast Alabama to determine if tornadoes struck Henry and Barbour Counties over the weekend.

Henry County Engineer Chris Champion said he only knew of eight trees that fell onto rural highways around Edwin and Lawrenceville and one storage shed blown away. He said crews would remove them by midday Monday, one day after the bad weather erupted.

He confirmed that County EMA Director Matt Hatcher planned to meet with a National Weather Service survey team on Monday.

Likewise, reports from Barbour County indicated only minimal damage.

The most destructive weather in the state occurred late Saturday in the Birmingham area when two confirmed tornadoes struck, with reported winds of more than 100 miles per hour, but without causing serious injuries.

Six people died in tornadoes spawned by the same system in Tennessee.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.