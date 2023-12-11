Tranquil Week

SYNOPSIS – A cool and dry weather pattern is in place and should last through Friday. We’re tracking a potential rain-maker for the weekend, but there is still much uncertainty. Overall, temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 61°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 37°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 63° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 62° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 62° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 65° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

