This Dothan mess could shake up city hall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan got punched in the gut, a blow that could shake up city hall.

The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled on Friday that the City Personnel Board based its decision to terminate 23-year employee Stephanie Wingfield solely on hearsay.

The fallout could be humiliating beyond what it has already become.

Besides firing Wingfield, the city essentially convicted her, though the appeals court questions whether they had one shred of evidence that she did anything wrong.

“It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said of Wingfield after the Personnel Board upheld her termination in August 2022. “The paperwork was such that it looked very good when, in fact, it wasn’t,”

However, based on their ruling, the state civil appeals judges, who overturned a lower court decision, wondered how the city could do something like this to Wingfield.

A mid-level supervisor who was possibly on the brink of retirement, she managed the day-to-day operations of a feeding initiative that provided nutritious meals to children from low-income families.

City officials claim she mismanaged the federally funded program and committed numerous infractions, including falsifying documents.

Her bosses sent Wingfield packing.

Cowper and others pointed to an FBI investigation into possible multi-million dollar feeding program misconduct, though they never publicly named Wingfield a target. About 18 months later, no arrests have been reported, and the FBI won’t confirm the investigation’s status.

One restaurant owner claimed Wingfield rigged bids in favor of another eatery, and those unsubstantiated claims sparked an internal investigation that appears to have led to her firing.

This nagging feeding scandal mess, including another former employee and forgery, continues to fester.

Larry Patrick’s name appeared on federally submitted paperwork for eight years after he retired following a stellar 34 year career with the Department of Leisure (Recreation) Department that oversees after-school lunch programs.

The city did not publicly apologize to Patrick, who filed a pending lawsuit in Houston County Circuit Court.

There are undercurrents at city hall that things are out of control, though nobody has publicly called for a personnel shakeup.

Besides Wingfield’s firing, city officials disciplined several other employees, and a department head retired but did not give a reason.

Cowper did not immediately comment about the appeal court ruling that the city could appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

