Suspect indicted in murder of his Dothan roommate

Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Arthur Wilson (pictured) has been jailed on a $1.5 million bond.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A grand jury indicted a Dothan man suspected of shooting an acquaintance last summer.

Police charged Arthur Lee Wilson, 53, who they believed quarreled with his roommate, Keith Adkins, on August 20.  Adkins died outside their South Appletree Street home.

Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Wilson has been jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

He also faces two theft charges.

Dothan attorney Bart Boothe is Wilson’s court-appointed attorney.

