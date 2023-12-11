Suspect indicted in murder of his Dothan roommate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A grand jury indicted a Dothan man suspected of shooting an acquaintance last summer.

Police charged Arthur Lee Wilson, 53, who they believed quarreled with his roommate, Keith Adkins, on August 20. Adkins died outside their South Appletree Street home.

Since his arrest a few hours after the shooting, Wilson has been jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

He also faces two theft charges.

Dothan attorney Bart Boothe is Wilson’s court-appointed attorney.

